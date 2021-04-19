Local business using safe military-grade chemical to combat COVID

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—One local Texoma man is using his military background to battle COVID-19.

President of BioBatCo., Kevin Anderson served in the United States Army as a medic for 13-years and said he used a certain type of military-grade chemical for cleaning gear and other items while serving overseas.

Anderson is now retired from the U.S. Army and is using that same chemical to help sanitize commercial buildings like The Maplewood.

He said the chemical is non-toxic and does no damage to any surfaces that it’s applied to and here’s the great part, he said it combats COVID-19 for up to 90 days.

“Sometimes things are getting missed, this almost is that redundancy, its that double check that says hey if I miss something then I know that BioBatCo has my back,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he highly recommends that more establishments jump on board with this military-grade chemical. If you would like more information on this product, you can contact him at 940-224-5622.