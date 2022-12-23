WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the happiest days of the year is almost here, as storefronts are gearing up for those last-minute shoppers.

The Containery store manager Lori Goldstein said the store has been swamped since Black Friday.

“There are a lot of things we sold out of, but there’s a lot of things that we still got left. We try to really stock high for Christmas,” Goldstein said.

Shoppers flood stores as the hours pass, but with the cold temperatures hitting Texoma. Goldstein said that hasn’t stopped anybody.

“Yesterday morning, they were a little slower to get out but they were in droves after lunch. I think they’re at a point where like, we don’t have another choice. We got to get out,” Goldstein said.

“We’ve been slower than we were yesterday but I assume people will be coming in after lunch. That’s usually how it works,” Ramble and Company Owner Kathryn Hager said.

After a bit of a slow start for the month, Hager says business has been on the up during the final weeks.

“We are able to sell a lot of our inventory but we also stop and reflect on what we want to do for the following year. So we’re planning some in-person events for January,” Hager said.

So whether you need a last-minute gift wrapped at The Containery or a late gift from Ramble, there’s plenty of options to make the end of the year a fun one.

“We appreciate Wichita Falls, we appreciate the business they give us and everything they do for us,” Goldstein said.

“Our customers are amazing. There’s definitely a group of people that shop small and are very local minded and we are definitely thankful for those people,” Hager said.

The Containery will be open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ramble and Company will be closed Christmas Eve but encourages shoppers to visit next week when they open.