Local businesses donate masks to Lakeside City VFD as shortages rise with COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — N-95 masks are becoming tougher to find every day, which is why a few local businesses did their part to help out a volunteer fire department.

Longo’s Landscape Stone and Brick and Willie’s Place donated these necessities during this supplies shortened time to the Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department.

“It’s huge, man,” Lakeside City VFD Chief Lonnie Hare said. “Everyone’s scrambling to find masks and there’s none out there just to have two members of the community to step up and donate masks is absolutely huge.”

These masks can be incredibly important for first responders, especially in times like this.

“When we’re making callouts, we see a lot of elderly or people with compromised immune systems who are more susceptible to flu, coronavirus and other illnesses like that,” Lakeside City VFD firefighter Matt Williams said.

Although LCVFD hasn’t seen a rise in calls, Hare said they want to prepare and are starting to look for other options.

“We’re okay at the same time, but we were in semi-panic mode,” Hare said. “Start now and try to find [more],” Hare said.

With the growing concern, Longo’s owner Donnie Long said it’s nice to see the community come together to help out their neighbors in a time of need.

“We’ve always tried to help the people of Archer County and people of Wichita Falls,” Long said. “[It] just kind of got to my heart a little bit. If I got the masks, might as well give them to the people that are in need.”

After seeing the help first hand, those with Lakeside City VFD firefighters ask people to look to help during this stretch

“I urge anyone that has extra masks look at your first repsonders, Lakeside, Bowman, Arrowhead, anyone that might be in need so we can continue to do our jobs and protect and keep people safe,” Williams said.

Now that they have the masks, Hare said he feels better equipped moving forward.