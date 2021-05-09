Local businesses explain their meaning of Mother’s Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mother’s Day is a day of celebration for all mothers present and past.

But for the McCreary family at Bebb’s Flowers, this Mother’s Day is much different than in past years.

“We just lost my grandma which is my mom’s mom. First mother’s day without her, so it’s kind of been a kind of solemn mother’s day, but still we all have each other, so it’s still uplifting. It’s just a different type of mother’s day, but it’s still really good,” Taylor McCreary of Bebb’s Flowers said.

When Taylor graduated from MSU in 2019, she didn’t think she would be involved with the family business much.

But now she’s happy to work alongside her father and mother.

“I love her to death she’s my best friend. We’re the same people: Both really hard-headed so working together we butt heads a lot,” McCreary said.

“But she’s got the greatest ideas, the best entrepreneur that I know so working with her and my dad together, I learn a lot every single today.”

As a mother and the owner of Spa Bella, Dawn Thompson’s nature is to give to others. But on Mother’s Day, she does her best to give to herself.

“Just being able to love on my babies and love myself. I think that’s so important is loving myself so they can see that they have a mom that loves herself and that loves them as well,” Thompson said.

Thompson said she is thankful to still have her mother and grandmother with her on this day and she hopes all mothers take the day to pamper themselves.

“You are worthy enough to take care of yourself. If you will take care of you, you’ll be so much better for everyone else. And don’t feel guilty about taking care of yourself. Women sometimes feel so guilty about that and it is so healthy to take care of you,” Thompson said.

Taking care of you is what these women hope mothers do on their special day.