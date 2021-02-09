Local businesses give tips on how to prepare for winter weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With potential record-breaking temperatures coming, local businesses are offering some advice for residents on how to get ready.

Keep your water running and bring the pets and some plants inside because this sweep of winter weather is just getting started.

Spring 2021 is scheduled to start on March 20 and some may say it can’t come soon enough. Cities in Southern Texas are seeing temperatures in the 70s and 80s while much of Texoma will be under a winter weather advisory.

In preparation for potentially record low temperatures, Brian Walser of Brian’s Plumbing is advising people to check their pipes.

“You go to a faucet and there’s no water coming out of it, guarantee that it’s froze,” Walser said. “And what we don’t know is if it broke. And you won’t know until it thaws out.”

“There’s a lot of houses with water lines in the attic, there’s water lines going to a water heater maybe in the attic, that can freeze and bust and damage your whole house.”

Along with checking your pipes, it may be pretty obvious all your pets should be inside too but some people don’t follow this rule and their pets suffer.

“If they get wet, their body temperature drops within 30 minutes. They get cold. They have to have somewhere to get out of the cold and the wind. Or they could die just like us,” Humane Society of Wichita County Executive Director Cheryl Miller said.

Some would also think you should bring all of your plants inside as well, but officials with Smith’s Gardentown say that’s not always the case.

Some plants that may have been in your landscape for years like hollies, should be fine because they’ve seen colder temperatures before. But ya might want to take some precautions with other plants.

“Roses will be just fine. It’s just when you have certain things, cast iron plants, azaleas, gardenias, hydrangeas, a lot of those will really need some protection in a temperature swing like this,” Smith’s Gardentown Manager Michael Fiore said.

While some plants can be protected by a frost cloth and all pets can be protected by staying inside, Walser says this weather could lead to a lot of calls for plumbers.

“It’s been in the ’80s since our last go-round where it got in the teens and stayed that way for a long time but we were getting so many calls we couldn’t keep up,” Walser said.

“If it gets down to ten degrees five degrees like they’re saying, it’s gon get bad.”

To make sure you’re not dealing with this, keep your faucet dripping and thaw your pipes if needed.

Fiore also said make sure to water plants thoroughly so they dry out slower.