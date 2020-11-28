Local businesses hope to recover losses from pandemic with Small Business Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Small Business Saturday kicked off today, Nov. 28, and many local businesses are taking advantage of the day.

Though many local businesses saw fewer profits because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the support from the community has kept them from going under.

After Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the biggest shopping days for large retail stores and online stores.

Small Business Saturday falls in between those days and encourages shoppers to buy from and support local businesses and with the pandemic causing many small businesses to close, a few Texoma business owners said this day matters now more than ever before.

“It was a wall that hit us. As soon as the pandemic started, parties started canceling, it was so unknown,” Phylisia Kenner, Magpie’s co-owner, said. “Even though we were still saying, ‘You can socially distance. We have the proper things for you to still host here and sanitize’, it still was a big hit for us.”

“We’re hanging in there. Wichita Falls is such a loyal community,” Anne McGaha, Stork Land owner, said. “I have absolutely loved watching the way they have rallied around our small businesses to support us.”

In honor of the holiday season, Stork Land and Kids too is having a turkey leg sale for shoppers.

“When you come in, do all your shopping out of the whole store then you get to pull a turkey leg and you can get anywhere from 10% to 50% off your entire purchase,” McGaha said.

In Magpie’s Creative Studio and Venue, local business owners set up shop, providing a storefront to their mobile businesses.

“You can come in and just be a place that people pick up items especially with the holidays coming up,” Kenner said. “You need a storefront so you’re not meeting people at Target parking lot or having people come to your house.”

Susan Kenner, owner of Rolling Pin set up in Magpie’s, said the pandemic actually increased business for her.

“We really picked up the pace when COVID hit,” Kenner said. “Because we can do a pop-up shop and curbside pick up and so it worked out really well.”

With local businesses still trying to bounce back from shutdown orders early in the pandemic, business owners hope that Small Business Saturday gives them a much-needed boost through community support.

Stork Land’s will have a sale on Dec. 8 where they will be partnered with other stores,

Magpie’s is also offering a discount on rental fees for vendors.