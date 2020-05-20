Local businesses prep for Kickstart the Falls campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local businesses hope to bounce back from damaging loss in revenue due to the COVID-19 shutdown, and Texomans can help make that happen over the next three days.

Kickstart the Falls is organized to help promote online sales for select businesses across town.

Some nonprofits like River Bend have really taken a hit by being closed, businesses have too and one business owner said she hopes the Kickstart the Falls campaign serves as a gateway to get customers back in her doors.

“The lack of foot traffic downtown definitely affected this portion of our revenue that we have here,” Ramble and Company owner Kathryn Hager said.

Now that businesses are slowly reopening, Hager said she is ready to get as close to normal as she possibly can.

“We’re just hoping that a few people come in throughout the day separated out,” Hager said. “That’s been the case so far, so I think things will pick up.”

Hager, as well as the owner of Lost Penguin Leather Good Jesse Beckham, believes the Kickstart the Falls initiative by the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be a great reminder to residents that these businesses are still kicking.

“Everybody is up in arms and they don’t know what to do, so a nice positive campaign like this is kinda putting a little bit of spotlight on some small businesses that may be a lot of people aren’t aware of in Wichita Falls,” Beckham said.

River Bend Nature Center’s Exhibit Curator Jennica Lambert agreed, saying the nonprofit suffered many losses from being closed.

But, folks don’t necessarily have to go on a tour to show support.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize we have a gift shop that’s filled with family-friendly activities and science everything,” Lambert said.

Lambert, Hager and Beckham said if nothing else, they hope Kickstart the Falls brings awareness to everyone to support small businesses and local non-profits the way they did before the pandemic changed the course of our lives.

Starting Thursday, each participating merchant with Kickstart the Falls will offer an online-exclusive sale:

30% off Thursday

20% off Friday

10% off on Saturday

The Kickstart the Falls campaign is not just for businesses downtown, see a full list of participants here.