Local businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Valentine’s Day is Friday, and many couples are making plans and deciding what to get their loved one.

One local flower shop has also been making plans and preparing for the busy day

For nearly 100 years family owned flower shop Bebbs has been providing it’s service to the community.

“My grandparents owned [Bebbs] and then sold it to my parents, so hopefully it will be in the family for longer and I will buy it from them. I cherish it a lot and I take a lot of pride in what we do,” Debbs Flowers designer Taylor McCreary said.

For the past few days, Bebbs and other local businesses have been working long hours to help keep up with the rush of Valentine’s Day.

“Yesterday we were up here from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. cleaning roses. We had about 35 hundred boxes come in and unpacking them… Just taking off the thorns, taking off the leaves and stuff. We were up here all day just wiring roses,” McCreary said.

Valentine’s Day is expected to set new records for spending nationwide this year, with customers expected to spend an estimated $27.4 billion.

And with all that business, McCreary said if you haven’t already made plans for a gift, now would be the time.

“We recommend ordering a little earlier so [the flowers ] can last until Valentine’s Day and last a little longer,” McCreary said.

That’s good advice that could keep you out of the dog house for not being fully prepared for Valentine’s Day.