Local businesses stay busy with orders prior to Mother’s Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As many get ready for Mother’s Day, two local businesses are seeing an uptick in their orders as well.

Mother’s Day is always busy for Bebb’s Flowers and Spa Bella but this year Spa Bella is just glad to be open during the holiday.

“This is just Friday’s and today’s only Wednesday so you can only imagine how it’s gonna get worse throughout the rest of the week,” Taylor McCreary of Bebb’s Flowers said as she held a stack of orders.

The old saying says diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but flowers are pretty high on the list too. At Bebb’s Flowers, many people are using pretty plants to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“I think it kind of lets people know that they’re there when they can’t be, especially cause of COVID. So sending flowers is their way of saying ‘I love you. I’m sorry I can’t be there but here’s this and you brighten my day so let me brighten yours,'” McCreary said.

Because of COVID guidelines, Spa Bella wasn’t open for one of their busiest times of the year.

But owner Dawn Thompson says she’s glad to be open now so she can help mothers enjoy their day.

And what she sees the most of…

“Massage. They love the massages and our facials are really nice too because a lot of times people don’t realize in a facial, that they’re getting their neck massaged and their hands and arms. So that’s always super nice.”

Spa Bella is offering several Mother’s Day packages for the holiday.

Bebb’s Flowers has had to double its staff for Mother’s Day as well, even having the Wichita Falls Fire Department help deliver flowers.

“I think they just volunteered and it just became kind of a tradition. So we rent out U-Haul vans or vans anytime,” McCreary said.

“They load about 100 a day each and just get ’em out really quick. It’s awesome.”

Both women hope they can help families celebrate the givers of life.

“You are enough to take good care of yourself, you are worthy. And I think as mothers, a lot of times we just give to everyone else and take what’s leftover. And we need to learn to give to ourselves first and we’ll be so much better for everybody else,” Thompson said.

After a year of isolation and frustration, these local businesses hope to put a smile on the face on the women they say deserve it.