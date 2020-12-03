Local businesses team up for Shop Small Jingle + Mingle event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several small businesses in Wichita Falls are partnering to promote each other and encourage Texomans to shop small this holiday season.

Shop Small Jingle + Mingle is set for Tuesday, December 8, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. with each of the following stores participating:

Those who visit all six stores on Tuesday will be entered to win raffle prizes.

Each store will also participate in giveaways and offer discounts to those who shop on Tuesday.

The event will also feature pop-up shops from other local favorites, such as Collective Coffee, SG Jewels, I’d Rather Bake and Lolly’s Cookies.

Due to COVID-19, curbside pickup is available, and event organizers kindly ask patrons to wear a mask while shopping.