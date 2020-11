WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Moreno’s Detailing, Mobile Carwash, Falls Town Finest C.C, Candy, Maplewood, and Vaca Loca are teaming up to help families in a very special way and just in time for the holidays!

They’re hosting their first turkey giveaway, starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Vaca Loca, they will be giving away 100 or more free turkeys to families in need.

Vaca Loca is located at 4525 Maplewood Ave.