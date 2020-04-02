1  of  6
Local businesses to give away free food

Local News

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX.KJTL) — Some restaurants are teaming up to help their community.

After Pho Corner had a successful round of giveaways, owners of Vaca Loca and Tequila Mary’s are joining with them to provide free food for folks in the Texoma community.

Those behind this act of kindness said they are thinking about those whose income have been affected by the current policies in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

“The community keeps us alive throughout the year and at this time right now we know that everybody is impacted by it so we wanna give back a little bit more than anything,” Vaca Loca owner Danny Martinez said.

This all take place on Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon, and 5—7 p.m. in front of Pho Corner.

While last week it was ingredients for ham sandwiches, this weekend there will be stuff for tacos.

Also, to continue this giveaway donations are needed, contact Phillip Allen here.

