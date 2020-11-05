Local businesses to host Art and Stroll for downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local downtown businesses have teamed up to host the Art and Stroll event in efforts to explore unique art and culture in downtown Wichita Falls.

Local vendors, artists, and live music will be set up on the sidewalks and throughout downtown, for residents to enjoy. Restaurants and bars will be open for dining room seating, patio seating, and to-go food and drinks.

Artists are asked to obtain permission from their favorite downtown business before setting up on their sidewalks.