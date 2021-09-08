Local businessman set to announce candidacy for Wichita County Judge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local businessman, former Wichita Falls City Councilor, and life-long resident of Wichita County is set to announce his candidacy for Wichita County Judge.

Rick Hatcher will make an official announcement of his intent to run for Wichita County Judge on Friday, September 10 at 10 a.m. on the steps of the Wichita County Court House.

Hatcher is a conservative businessman that believes in transparency, integrity, dignity, and honor.

Hatcher was born and raised in Burkburnett, graduated from Midwestern State University, and is currently the president of family-owned Hatcher Poultry & Egg.

Hatcher also served on the Wichita Falls City Council from 2006 until 2013, an experience he feels has prepared him to serve as a county judge.

“After serving on the Wichita Falls City Council from 2006-2013, being a local business owner and extremely involved in the community, I feel that I am ready for this position,” Hatcher said.