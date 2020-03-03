Local candidates get out the vote ahead of Super Tuesday

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As your local election headquarters, our newsroom invited some local candidates on KFDX 3 News Today and Texoma’s Fox on Super Tuesday to discuss their campaigns, what they’ve learned and why it’s important for everyone to exercise their right to vote.

MARK NEESE – (R), Congressional District 13

RICHARD HERMAN – (R), Congressional District 13

VANCE SNIDER III – (R), Congressional District 13

ELAINE HAYS – (R), Congressional District 13

JAMES HUGHES – (R), Wichita County Justice of the Peace, Precinct One, Place One

DIANE KNOWLTON – (R), Congressional District 13

CHRIS CRAIG – (R), Wichita County Constable

ANNETTE POPE – (R), Wichita County Justice of the Peace, Precinct One, Place One

JOSEPH ROBERSON – (R), Wichita County Justice of the Peace, Precinct One, Place One

RONNY JACKSON – (R), Congressional District 13

JOSH WINEGARNER – (R), Congressional District 13

