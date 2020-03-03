Local candidates get out the vote ahead of Super Tuesday

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — With Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropping out of the Democratic presidential race, all eyes focus on Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. Super Tuesday is the biggest day of the primary calendar. Fourteen states vote in primaries from the Atlantic to the Pacific, including the two most populous states, California and Texas.

Here are five key storylines to watch as the results start rolling in Tuesday night: