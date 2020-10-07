Local car clubs explain custom cars’ role in Hispanic culture

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of Falls Town Finest Car Club and Legacy Car Club said they have been working on cars since they were children. They said when you work hard to make your car look good, you have to show it off.

Lowriders can be seen on several roads throughout the country. Lowriders are customized cars with a lowered body, and they play a major role in Hispanic culture.

“The lowrider thing is more of a heritage thing that started back early ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, took off in the ’70s,” Legacy president Michael Hernandez said. “It was just something that gave us something to do back then. It’s kind of trickled down and then there’s so many different styles with the low rider you can go.”

“When you have something that you busted your butt and worked your butt off for and you can fix it up and make it real nice into something. It’s a way of kind of showing off what this is. Man, I worked my butt off. I didn’t come from this but I made it to this,” Falls Town Finest president Larry Moreno said.

While Moreno and Hernandez love working on cars, the looks that they get and the feeling of cruising in their custom car is like no other.

“The kids, just watching kids’ faces and adults and stuff. It’s pretty exciting just getting that attention like that and just kind of makes you feel good,” Hernandez said.

“Just ride it slow and hit it down and just cruise. You see people ‘hey what’s up?’ and then you like raise it up. I like it. It brings joy to me because it’s like ‘Ok. I made them people smile. I made their day for a little bit,'” Moreno said.

Seeing low riders with the Mexican flag attached makes these car owners beam with pride.

“I actually went to a car club picnic this past weekend and there were couple cars there riding around with hydraulics, Mexican flag just going. Just waving in the wind. It was pretty cool to see,” Hernandez said.

There’s a rich history behind the combination of Mexican flags and custom cars.

Hernandez also said Legacy plans to do a trunk or treat event on October 23rd.