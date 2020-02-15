Local celebrities Dance for the Stars in upbeat fundraising event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks in Wichita Falls got their groove on to help not one, but two local nonprofits.

The 6th annual Dancing for the Stars continues to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Small Business Development Center at Midwestern State University.

This year there were team performances as well as the typical pairs and at the end of the day, professional dancers or not, those who took the stage are doing it for the good of the community.

A lot of practice and the right person make for the perfect combination.

“If you have a good coach, anyone can dance,” celebrity dancer Dustin Nimz said.

Months of getting these local celebrities up to speed, 8-counts to get on-beat with the two organizations.

Competition heats up on stage, but it begins even before then.

“Our celebrities are volunteers from the community and they agree to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters and our partner, the Small Business Development Center at MSU,” Big Brother Big Sisters executive director Dwayne Bivona said.

“It’s definitely been fun to be able to ask people for a good cause,” Nimz said.

Both organizations work to serve the youth of Wichita Falls, also relying on the annual Dancing for the Stars event to continue with their programs.

“The Small Business Development Center provides business consulting, training and research for no cost or low-cost, we serve 13 counties,” SBDC regional director Vanda Cullar said.

“We found that if a child is paired with a caring responsible adult, they do better in school, they have better self-esteem, they avoid risky behavior,” Bivona said.

The celebrities hit the stage with dancing shoes, but it’s the folks in the audience who vote with their wallets.

“It supports a position in our office and we already don’t have enough positions to cover all the area that we need to, so it is mission-critical to us,” Cullar said.

Without the dedication from the dancers and their instructors, the show would not go on.

“We’ve met weekly, I’ve had a great choreographer that was able to work with me and teach me to do all our dancing so we’ve been working really hard,” Nimz said.

The competitors are laying it all out on the floor for the two organizations that give so much.

Although this is the biggest fundraiser for both organizations, they always accept donations.

Contribute to SBDC here and Big Brothers Big Sisters here.