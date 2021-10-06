Local ‘celebrities’ including KFDX on-air talent fundraising for BBBS Dancing For The Stars

KFDX weekend anchor and reporter Zach Verdea is lacing up his dancing shoes in an effort to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — KFDX weekend anchor and reporter Zach Verdea is lacing up his dancing shoes in an effort to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Zach is on team ‘Gold Diggers’ for this year’s Dancing For The Stars Event with a theme of ‘One Hit Wonders’.

Zach Verdea with teammates Katie Britt (left) and Ashley Cardwell (right)

Zach along with 13 other local celebrities are competitively raising money through their dancing campaigns to benefit the cause.

The organization matches adults with children to help area youth recognize their potential and succeed in life.

The volunteer ‘celebrity’ dancers are Katie Britt, Zachary Verdea, Anndrea Harris, Torrence Harris, Michael Lujan, Sam Pak, Pam Pak, Alisha Bowers, Ashley Cardwell, Jason Hester, Elizabeth Adams, Gabriele Poenitzsch, Shauna LaRocque and Adrian Cargal.

Instructors for the dancers are Alicia Crouch, Crystal Snider, Luke Draper, Seigan Walker, Sheldon Clanton and Morgan Dayley.

The gala-style event which features popular group dances this year is Friday, Oct. 15 at the MPEC.

Tickets to watch Zach and others take the stage are $99.