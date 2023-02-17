WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The biggest fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters is here.

Local stars are gathering for a fun night dancing under lights, and it’s all for the kids.

“The show is sold out, so we are going to pack the house. I saw all the rehearsals yesterday, the dancers are fantastic, so we know it’s going to be a rock star show. Got a great show, got a great crowd. Mostly right now we are in excitement mode,” BBBS Executive Director Jean Hall said.

For eight years, local celebrities have danced to raise money to help the leading group of mentoring-relationships for kids. Every dollar raised stays right here in the community, and Hall said the community support shows when it comes to kiddos, people love to support.

“We’ve been able to keep it going cause there’s such great community support. From the beginning, we’ve just had a great response, we had businesses and organizations said we want to be a part of this, we want to help,” Hall said.

Our very own Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling will be taking part in this year’s fun.

With months of practice, his dance instructor Luke Draper said the audience can enjoy a great routine.

“We’ve been practicing hard since November, and Michael and Tila have worked really hard. They’re super prepared, and I’m definitely excited for Wichita Falls to witness their moves,” Draper said.

With tables set, lights on, the MPEC is set for the perfect night of entertainment with this year’s theme: ‘Back in the Day’.

“We got some Usher in there, we got DMX, we got Rihanna, who just performed at the Super Bowl so that was really great timing, then, of course, we got some TLC. So a little bit for everybody in there,” Draper said.

Fun for the whole crowd, with one mission in mind.

“I think it says a lot about Wichita Falls that everyone that’s here, this is for the kids, well, I’m in. They say, oh that’s a mission I support, that’s something I value. It really says a lot about Wichita Falls that they elevate the priority of helping kids,” Hall said.

With dancing shoes on, it’s time to dance for the real stars, the youth in our area.

Click here to donate under Michael’s name!