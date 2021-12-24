Local children share what Christmas means to them

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We are just one day away from Christmas, and what better way to spread a little holiday cheer than to visit local parks to hear what some kiddos are hoping to get from Santa?

What does Christmas mean to you?

Christmas means Santa comes.

It means that it’s special to us.

I think it means Happy Holidays.

What is Christmas? Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus; that’s the time for Christmas.

Well, it’s joyful, and it’s a celebration, and you spend time with your family, and you can celebrate Jesus’ birthday.

Spending time with my family and opening presents.

Um…um loving.

It’s spending time with your family and giving presents.

Everything.

Family time.

It just means spending time with my family and just having fun.

Having time with my family.

It means Santa comes.

It means being with my family and getting to see everybody I know and having fun with them.

What Christmas means to me is celebrating Jesus’ birthday.

What did you ask Santa to bring you this year?

A paw patrol tower.

A little kitten and puppy.

An elf.

Uno Attack, Candyland, and Phase 10 dice.

A PS5 and my new motorcycle.

A baby Yoda doll.

I hope I get a new bike because I’ve been wanting a new bike.

I was hoping to get a hover scooter.

My dad.

A baby Yoda plushie.

I’m hoping to get a couple Legos and maybe a new football.

Power Rangers.

Legos.

I’m hoping to get more basketballs, and I’m also hoping to get, yeah, mostly just basketballs because we need a lot of those.

We here at KFDX want to wish all of you a very Merry Christmas!