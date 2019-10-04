Local children’s book features Wichita Falls landmarks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve ever wanted to show your child around Wichita Falls without leaving the house, you now can!

Jana Hausberg wrote a children’s book called “Finding Fallstown” alongside her sister and the book’s illustrator Cheryl Delany.

The book follows Wichita Falls Public Library mascots, Paige and Booker, through the city featuring places such as the Farmer’s Market, World’s Littlest Skyscraper, Big Blue, the Circle Trail, and of course the Library downtown.

The idea came about when the assistant library administrator took a trip and noticed a book about the town and thought it would be a great thing for Wichita Falls.

Hausberg said the book took about 10 months from start to finish.

“It’s a really little cute story about siblings, they fight, but they still love each other and being safe and finding fun stuff to do in your town and of course the library and reading,” ‘Finding Fallstown’ author Jana Hausberg said.



The book is available for check out at the library, or you can buy it around town.

It is not for profit, so the money goes back into the library donation fund and to be shared with the Convention and Visitors Bureau to hopefully create another Fallstown story.

You can purchase the book at the Wichita Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau, The World’s Littlest Skyscraper, Museum of North Texas History, and the Wichita Falls Public Library.