WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Easter Sunday is only a few days away, and one local chocolate shop is seeing a boom. B’Cocoa Artisan Chocolate in downtown Wichita Falls is whipping up all the perfect goodies to put inside your Easter baskets, From hand-painted Bon -Bons and chocolate bunnies, to huge chocolate eggs. Owner Brooke Willis says they have just what you need to make the holiday special.

“Literally the day Valentine’s end, we’re thinking pastels. Were thinking bunnies, were thinking flowers, and Easter is on the way. We try to do some fun stuff like chocolate covered peeps. We just dip them in chocolate. That’s just fun. Kids love it, traditional chocolate bunnies, white chocolate, milk chocolate dark chocolate, and then we do our giant filled Easter eggs, so we hand paint each one and every one is different,” Owner of B’Cocoa Artisan Chocolate Brooke Willis said.

You can check out B’Cocoa Thursday evening during the art walk. For more business hours, click here.