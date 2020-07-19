Local church adjusts to worship with COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After closing their doors during lockdowns, many churches around the country and in Wichita Falls have reopened their sanctuary to members.

Since reopening their sanctuary on June 14th First Presbyterian Church officials said worshippers who have attended service feel safe doing so. But officials understand that some members will continue to worship at home — as the church continues adjusting to COVID-19.

Church. The six-letter word brings many people together to worship with one other and for one purpose. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, church happens in homes instead of a sanctuary. “We had never done services online,” First Presbyterian Church assistant pastor Michael Morris said.

“The only time we had ever done anything like that is our sermon audio’s on our website. We were having to navigate the whole world of YouTube which we had never really done before.”



Morris says First Presbyterian’s YouTube views have reached about 700 at one point. Since the church reopened its doors, members have shown their support by coming back to the sanctuary and by giving offerings.

“We were still getting some there at the beginning but not enough to sustain what our church does.”

“I think once people started realizing we’ll be sheltered in place for a lot longer, gifts started coming in and we’re about on par, maybe a little bit below I’m not positive on that, from where we are year to year around this time.”

First Presbyterian has congregants sitting in every third row of the sanctuary. Churchgoers are encouraged to wear masks. It’s required for ushers to wear masks and gloves when escorting.

“It’s gonna be different. And it will be different until there’s a vaccine or Governor Abbott or President Trump or whoever says ‘hey. It’s ok to lift the six feet bans’ and stuff like that.”

With COVID cases rising in Wichita County, Morris is also looking ahead for if another potential lockdown were to occur.

“Right now unless we’re told to shut things down, we’re gonna keep going like we’re going. But if we’re told either by the mayor or by Governor Abbott to stop church gatherings then yea we’ll be forced to go back to all virtual.”

Virtual church services are becoming the norm as the country continues to fight COVID-19.

First Presbyterian hopes to return to Sunday school and midweek services in the fall if churches remain open. But for now, they are just holding a Sunday service.