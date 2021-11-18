Local church aims to help families with Thanksgiving meal giveaway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heritage Church is gearing up to put a smile on hundreds of Texoma families’ faces this Thanksgiving with their Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

Lead Pastor Tim Puckett knows just how impactful an act of kindness can be to a family in need.

“Because I can remember a time in my life, and I’m going to tell this story on Sunday, that our pantry was empty, and we didn’t have groceries,” Puckett said. “And I remember walking out one morning going to school and tripping over a box of groceries that someone had left on our doorstep, and I remember the impact that it had on my life.”

That’s why he, alongside Orphan Care and Worship Pastor Derek Carter and the rest of the Heritage Church family, decided that for Thanksgiving they wanted to give a meal to those who may not have one otherwise.

“This is a new thing we’re trying this year, and we’ve gotten a great response from the community of people who are just wanting to receive a dinner and be blessed this season,” Carter said.

The Heritage Church family collects donations of food to go into their Thanksgiving meal bags that will then be handed out to several local families.

“Every family gets a turkey, but in that bag there’s also dessert,” Carter said. “We even tried to make it easy. We got two-ingredient dessert and put a recipe in there, and there’s stuffing, there’s canned vegetables, there’s cranberries.”

Pastor Carter and Pastor Puckett said the support they’ve gotten from their congregation has touched them the most.

“What’s so interesting is that you even have families that are on social security income themselves that are giving towards these needs, so it’s been fun to watch the whole community and the whole church really come together on this issue.” Puckett said.

Puckett hopes this act of kindness will touch the lives of those receiving the bags the same way his life was touched years ago.

“I’m trusting that they are going to have that same moment that I had that really changes and impacts their life for years to come,” Puckett said.

He’s glad to be providing a holiday meal to ensure families can be blessed as he was this Thanksgiving.

The church will be out hand-delivering those meals to families in need Saturday, November 20.

If you’d like to make a donation to this meal or their Christmas meal giveaway, you can find more details here.