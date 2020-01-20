Local church celebrates one year by handing out free breakfast

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — McDonald’s is known for serving up billions of hamburgers over the years but one local church is going above and beyond this morning to serve up smiles.

City Hope Church officials were at McDonald’s Monday morning paying for every single customer’s food who either walked through the doors and even folks in the drive-thru while celebrating their one year anniversary.

“It’s important to remind folks that no matter what is going on in your life, there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel, ” Administrative Assistant Alli Topper said.