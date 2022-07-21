WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Over 100-degree temperatures or not, it will soon be Christmas for some new mothers in Texoma.

This Sunday, July 24, Heritage Church is collecting supplies to create babyshower baskets to surprise new moms in the area.

“This summer, we’ve already sent kids to the nursing home with cookies,” Heritage Church Pastor Tim Puckett said. “We’ve taken our students out to the Wichita Falls food bank to help with sorting and distribution, and this Sunday we’ll be partnering with the Pregnancy Help Center.”

This year’s beneficiary are Friends of the Center. The Pregnancy Help Center is a local nonprofit that helps expectant mothers prepare for parenthood.

“I can imagine what these moms and dads are going through in a moment of uncertain pregnancy and may not be at a stage they are ready for it,” Puckett said. “The Center really partners with them to go, ‘Hey, we want to make sure you got resources,’ and there’s teaching and training to make you feel like you can be a successful parent.”

Heritage Church is asking people to donate or help purchase supplies and gifts for these new moms. In some cases, these may be the only gifts these mothers get.

“Pregnancy is hard,” Puckett said. “What women go through, what families go through, it’s difficult, especialy if you’re going through it alone, so it’s nice to walk into a place and know you’re not alone.”

The goal is to raise enough to make at least five large gift baskets as surprise baby shower gifts.

“All those first needs: towels, diapers, bibs, bottles, sheets, all the necessities you need for kids,” Puckett and Heritage Church Creative Pastor Casey Johnson said.

Christmas in July at Heritage Church is July 24, but you may continue ordering items and have them delivered or picked up by the church throughout this month.

Find details as well as a list of items to donate here.