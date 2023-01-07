WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local church fights to end hunger by packing meals for people that are food insecure in other countries.

With the sound of a gong, another thousand meals were packed by volunteers at First Christian Church.

“Part of being outward in our influence is we want to serve beyond our church walls. We want to serve the world and so that excitement is felt by the entire congregation. We’re thrilled. They want to be a part of this because this is a really easy way to make sure we’re the hands and feet of Jesus around the world,” First Christian Church Senior Minister Mark Bender said.

Inside the Fellowship Hall, Bender’s congregation filled rice, soy, veggies in a bag with a goal of 20,000 bags by noon.

“It’s been wonderful. Their volunteers have been great. They come willing and ready to work,” Rise Against Hunger Regional Administrator Jaime Sipes said.

Jaime Sipes and Justin Dittmar with Rise Against Hunger said they’re happy to come back to Wichita Falls year after year, partnering with First Christian on their mission to end hunger by 2030.

“I love connecting with the people and the serving. I love serving,” Dittmar said.

And just before noon, the gong rang one last time as they reach their goal.

“We certainly hope that we’ve been apart of making that kind of progress. We’re doing our part but it takes more than us,” Bender said.

Filling bellies around the world,

After Saturday’s packing, First Christian Church is responsible for 85,000 meals delivered around the world over the past four years.