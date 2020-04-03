Local church helps deliver essentials for those in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With several folks not having the means to get out and shop for essentials, Compassion Church of Wichita Falls is stepping up to deliver some positivity to those in need.

It’s no surprise that essential items are flying off the shelves the minute they’re stocked, leaving virtually nothing for the elderly or those who struggle to find transportation to go shopping, which is where Director of Outreach Ministries Jeremy Curry comes in.

“We just decided to come up with a way that we could help those who are unable to get out of their house, whether its elderly, or disabled, or weakened immune systems and so doing grocery deliveries is something we’ve been doing for our congregation but we decided to get outside the four walls and offer these services to our entire community,” Curry said.

Curry has been with Compassion Church of Wichita Falls for more than five years now and said it’s important to instill a sense of comfort for those in need, especially during such a fearful time.

“I think about my family and what if didn’t have anyone here to help me if I was in a situation that some of these people are in and so its just a real humbling and rewarding experience to get to see families that are just overwhelmed by the kindness and the gratitude, it’s just a really rewarding experience,” Curry said.

Curry said they are still making sure to take precautions while out shopping and said they never make physical contact with their clients.

Instead, they set the groceries on the porch and contacts the client to come out and pick up their essential items. He said so far the response has been through the roof with folks needing help.

“People are just blown away, I have pictures right now of a family that we just delivered groceries to that were literally just in tears picking up the stuff off the porch because they’re on a 14-day quarantine,” Curry said.

Curry said as long as the demand is there he will continue serving not only God but the community of Wichita Falls as well.

If anyone is in need of grocery delivery from Compassion Church or would like to volunteer as a delivery driver click here.