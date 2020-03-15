Local church leaders react to the Coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the Coronavirus pandemic’s impact spreads into all aspects of American life, several churches across the country and here at home are either canceling services or moving them online.

First United Methodist Church is one of those churches that decided for Sunday that all in person worship activities, bible studies and small groups would be canceled. Instead the full service was streamed online and broadcast on KJBO TV. Senior Pastor John McLarty said it was a tough decision but one that was best for his church.

“Worship is at the heart of what we do in the Christian community,” McLarty said. “It’s a big part of who we are. But with the spread of this virus, we’ve been in consultation with medical professionals and folks in our denomination who were advising against having larger crowds gather.”

First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, on the other hand, decided they would keep their doors open.

“There have been no, to this point, cases of active Coronavirus in this county and so with prayerful consideration our pastor and leadership elected to stay open today and have services,” First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls Pastor of Missions and Media Rod Payne said.

McLarty and Payne said the plan for next week is to evaluate how this week goes.