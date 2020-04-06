Local church looks to reach more people during pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A different Palm Sunday than most in the past, Pope Francis having mass without the annual large crowd.

An adjustment period for sure, not only for the Pope, but Father Jonathan Demma and Sacred Heart Catholic Church aren’t used to be in front of an empty room.

“They don’t teach you that in the seminary, so at first it was a very strange experience that’s a difficult thing to try and speak to people who aren’t there,” Father Demma said.

The pandemic has forced churches around the country to look at online streaming.

“It challenged us to continue to find new and creative ways to include everyone to get the word of the gospel out there,” Demma said.

Sacred Heart streams mass live on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

So, instead of being disheartened with not being able to congregate, they are viewing this as a possible tool for growth.

“325 people today, I’ve seen we’ve had people from multiple states, we’ve even had some people from Europe tuning in, you know, friends are saying ‘hey tune into our parish and pray the mass with us,” Demma said.

Father Demma feels like this transition to streaming can open the door for those who normally wouldn’t attend church.

“I wonder how many people who have never experienced the christian faith in our tradition of the catholic mass, might never walk into a church who say I know that my friends are sharing this video feed, I’m going to see what this is about,” Demma said.

Sacred Heart, along with many other churches, are determined to keep providing their members with an escape from COVID-19 talk for a couple hours every Sunday.

“What we are doing in this church is meant to go beyond these walls each and every time we pray mass,” Demma said.

