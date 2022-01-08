Local church packages over 20,000 meals to fight hunger around the world

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First Christian Church hosted Rise Against Hunger for a third straight year Saturday morning.

Volunteers with First Christian Church helped bag up and package over 20,000 meals for some of the world’s most vulnerable.

From Rise Against Hungers School Feeding Program, which go to those who may not receive any other meal for the day, to hospitals and those in need around the world. From Haiti to Madagascar!

Rise Against Hunger Community Engagement Manager Sarah Willhelm said First Christian Church stepped up at the perfect time. And, Senior Pastor Dr. Mark Bender adds they are more than happy to pitch in.

“The need during COVID actually went up for the meals around the world, so they have come out every year and have still shown up because the need doesn’t go away. Their impact has been huge. We’re actually going to finish at 55,000 meals for their impact which is massive,” Willhelm said.

“Our church has had a long history of not just being involved in the community but around the world. We see this as a part of our mission and so in carrying that out, our hos is doing projects like this, fill our people, but also fill the bellies of people around the world,” Bender said.

Willhelm also said the meals are just a jumping-off point for Rise Against Hunger, assisting 78 countries around the world.

When delivering meals to communities, they also ensure they have sustainable food sources and education to continue providing for themselves as they make deliveries.