Local church partners with McDonald’s to cover customers meals

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—McDonald’s is known for serving up billions of hamburgers throughout the years but today they served up food with a side of hope and happiness.



Its all thanks to folks with City Hope Church who partnered with McDonald’s to pay for customers’ meals this morning.

You may have heard the words “have a blessed day” if you drove through McDonald’s on Kemp this morning.

“We’re just out here loving on the community. We just wanted to spend the morning paying for people’s meals for a couple of hours and just letting them know that we love them,” Administrative Assistant for City Hope Church, Alli Topper said.

It’s all in celebration of City Hope Church’s first birthday. City Hope Church first opened its doors in January of 2019 and because of the success the church has seen over the past year, members thought it would be a good idea to pay it forward.

“There are people who do love you and that we can bring our community back together is we just do these small outreaches like this,” Topper said.

Love, something that customer, Barbra Debois felt the minute she heard what was going on.

“I think it’s pretty awesome and very unexpected,” Debois said.

Not only were they giving out free meals, but they were also giving out directions to faith for those who were lost.

“It’s such a blessing, I thought oh my goodness. We have been looking for a church, my daughter and I with our sons and so whenever I came through here, I found the place I could take them to,” Customer Belinda Rios said.

Topper said she hopes this causes a chain reaction in the future.

“Kindness and generosity is contagious, so the more you see people doing acts of kindness for others, it creates a domino effect and something we’ve seen in the drive-thru line today is that when we tell people that hey we’re paying for your meal today they want to pay for the person’s behind them and so we’re just telling them hey go somewhere else today and pay for someone’s meal,” Topper said.

Restoring faith in humanity, one order at a time.

Topper said they won’t know a total dollar amount spent today until the registers are counted but they were able to calculate how many families were fed, there were a whopping 212 transactions.

City Hope Church meets at McNiel Middle School on Barnett, Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.