Local church prepares care packages for frontline healthcare workers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s no doubt frontline healthcare workers could use all the help they can get, which is why members of First United Methodist Church have been pitching in.

Over the past few months church members have been doing something special for the community, and this month, they decided to prepare small care packages for frontline healthcare workers.

The care packages consist of items like Chapstick, lotion, snacks and handwritten notes.

First United Methodist Communications Coordinator Olivia Zamora said this is a good way to let healthcare workers know someone is thinking of them.

“A normal year, healthcare is a difficult job. So, you can imagine how much more difficult it’s been the past year. So we just wanted to do something as simple as this just to let them know that somebody in the community is thinking of them,” Zamora said.

Zamora said they are always accepting donations of items they can use to make more care packages.