Local church spreads holiday cheer with early Thanksgiving luncheon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Wichita Falls celebrated the holidays a few days early with a pre-Thanksgiving Day luncheon.

Those who attended were served a delicious Thanksgiving meal with all of the popular holiday dishes that surely kept them full throughout the day.

It’s safe to say everyone is probably still full from all of the food that was served snd while food is what brought everyone together, New Jerusalem Baptist Church members hope their hearts were just as full as their stomachs.

Wichitans enjoyed all of the holiday food to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Especially for those who may not have family or friends to spend time with during this time of togetherness.

“This is a chance to share love with the people in our community,” Pastor Angus Thompson said.

Thompson said while the delicious meal is usually a highlight of Thanksgiving, the feeling of having good people around you is the true highlight of the occasion.

“I think it’s about being able to come and be around folk who try to understand and try to love and try to share with you and so we’re just happy about it,” Thompson said.

Wichita Falls’ newest council member Larry Nelson attended the luncheon and said this gathering is a great way to meet new people and find out how the community can come together to help to make all of our days and holidays brighter.

“We’re going to make the city aware of what’s going on. Make the other side aware of this side and this side aware of that side so we can work together and have it cohesive,” Nelson said.

While Thanksgiving is a time of reflection and being grateful, Thompson said it is a time that should happen more than just once a year.

“Every day that the Lord gives us is thanksgiving and so that’s the way we feel about it,” Thompson said.

A feeling of joy and peace. A wish for all of Texoma this holiday season.

The luncheon also went mobile serving 50 to 60 members throughout the community who were unable to attend in person.