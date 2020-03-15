Local churches participate in National Day of Prayer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Earlier this week, President Donald Trump urged Americans to lean on their faith as the country grapples with the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet on Friday, the president declared Sunday a National Day of Prayer. This country has historically “looked to god for protection and strength,” the president wrote, as he encouraged Americans to pray.

First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls participated in the National Day of Prayer. Senior Pastor Bob McCartney lead the nearly three-minute prayer, praying for those who are sick while also praying for strength and a sound mind to not panic during this pandemic