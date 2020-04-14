Local churches support MSU international students during coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — MSU has around 400 international students and some of them are unable to go home because of the coronavirus. Some local churches have decided to aid them while they are here.

Colonial church is one of almost ten churches to supply msu international students with groceries. This is just another beautiful case of Texoma stepping up to help those in need.

“The community linked program started a couple of weeks ago as part of a grassroots movement in a Facebook group for COVID support,” MSU Director of global education Dr. Michael Mills said. “There are international students who are here and maybe don’t have cars and don’t have access to the grocery stores easily with the shelter in place order. So we wanted to just see if there were community members who wanted to reach out and help our international students and the response was overwhelming.”

And the overwhelming response resulted in several churches like Colonial Church, First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church reaching out to MSU.

“And so the linked program does allow them to be paired up with a local family who can check in on ’em. Make sure they know that they’re supported here in wichita falls and also if needed bring some essential groceries and supplies and drop ’em off at their residence,” Dr. Mills said.

Even though MSU’s food pantry and dining hall is still serving, students on and off campus are still in need.

“We also have a large number of students who live off campus who maybe don’t have a meal plan. And so the linked program is open to everybody. But the primary people that have been requesting it have been our off campus students,” Dr. Mills said.

And even though these students are away from home, Texoma always lifts up its community.

“It’s just been great for our students to know how they’re supported in this community,” Dr. Mills said.

Anyone wanting to volunteer can contact MSU directly. And to find more ways to contribute, visit here.