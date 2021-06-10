Local city, health officials warn of summer water risk, deadly infection for children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rising temperatures are here and water recreation is on the minds of most of us.

The city and local health officials want to warn anyone who will be swimming in area lakes and rivers about the possible presence of a high preventable waterborne disease.

This amoeba can infect children by entering the sinus cavity and become fatal.

While in contact with the amoeba in natural bodies of water is common, the infection is rare due primarily to the only route of infection being through the nose.

In order to protect your kids this summer, make sure to never let them play or swim in warm, muddy, stagnant waters. Also, teach them to hold their nose or use nose clips when playing in any natural water body.

If your child starts to experience any of the symptoms below, contact a health care provider immediately:

Headache

Fever

Nausea and/or vomiting

Stiff neck

Loss of balance

Disorientation

Hallucinations

Seizures

For more information, visit the CDC website or contact the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District at 940-761-7805.