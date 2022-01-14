Local cleaning services see surge alongside rising COVID cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Covid-19 cases back on the rise due to the new omicron variant, many people are turning to local cleaning companies for help keeping their homes and businesses clean.

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, Michael Albert, the owner of ServiceMaster said while their cleaning and restoration services are still in high demand, having the staff to meet that demand is what has become a challenge.

“Business for us has been a little bit of an increase, but the biggest thing affecting us has been our employee outage,” Albert said. “At any given time, we have 10 to 12 percent of our employees that are out ill, and that affects our scheduling long-term and short-term and our ability to help customers.”

Albert said with Covid cases rising throughout the area, the ServiceMaster team has been responding daily to individuals looking to clean their homes and businesses.

“Again: If you got it, we can clean it, and if we can clean it, we can disinfect it,” Albert said.

Albert said there are several general cleaning tips he can offer that everyone can do, even without the help of a professional.

“Anything that you touch a lot – refrigerator, doors, toilet handles, light switches, anything that’s touched a lot – clean those and disinfect those and read the manufacturing label on disinfecting,” Albert said. “Some of them do require a dwell time, so you have to leave it wet for a certain period of time.”

If you still want a professional Covid-19 cleaning for your home or business, Albert said you can rest assured that their team will provide a safe and sanitized service to you.

“You know, we’re all in this together,” Albert said. “At the end of the day, we all suffer from it. Let’s pull together and work as a family to get through it. That’s what we’re doing here at ServiceMaster.”

The community pulling together is what Albert said he hopes to see this community keep doing as we continue navigating through Covid-19.