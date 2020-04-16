1  of  3
Local clothing store gives away free masks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local business is giving away free masks in Wichita Falls.

Women’s clothing store, Karma, has already given away over two thousand free masks. The last couple of weeks they were giving masks away in person. But because people are sheltering in place, Karma is mailing masks out to anyone who wants one.

Karma, Mike’s Lube Shop and The Bar in Brook Village all got together and decided to do something for the community during this time. And they will continue giving away masks for as long as they need to.

“We got together. We purchased over two thousand masks. Just to give away for free for our community. But then as people were coming to pick up the mask. They were wanting to donate. So we started taking donations. And with donations, we were able to purchase more to give out for free,” Karma owner Amy Young Thompson said.

You can order the masks with or without a donation online. But, you will have to pay the shipping costs. To order your masks, click here.

