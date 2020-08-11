Local colleges have no plans to reduce tuition for students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Students across the country will be resuming their college studies as the COVID-19 threat persists, but for those who still have fears of going back for in-person instruction, their tuition may be the same as if it was a normal school year.

“For a class at Century City or skills training center in Wichita Falls is $240 per hour, which would be $720 per class,” Vernon College President Dr. Dusty Johnston said.

Vernon College President Dr. Dusty Johnston said for the last 15 years they have not charged an additional online fee and they won’t now, but neither will they offer a reduced fee.

“We’re already one of the lower-cost colleges in the area and so it’s an interesting discussion because most colleges do have an extra online or distance education fee,” Johnston said. “Such as Midwestern State University. This distance education fee covers the cost for the software system, bandwidth as well as 24/7 support.”

Our tuition pricing is going to continue as it was approved by the board in February of 2020, it actually depends on what courses you are taking,” Vice President for Administration and Finance Dr. Beth Reissenweber said. “I don’t even know if the fully online student tuition is something we use because most of our students augment their schedule.”

Reissenweber said the tuition for a full-time on-campus student is a little over $5,000, a two percent increase from the previous year.

And while there are no plans to reduce costs for online learning, students have options.

“What we’ve been doing is helping on the affordability side in terms of financial aid, discounts, students grants,” Reissenweber said.

Reissenweber also said they are being mindful of student’s financial needs and for students who do need financial assistance due to the pandemic, they offer aid and advice on an individual basis.

For students who are struggling to find jobs off campus, Reissenweber said there is a program called Gold Crew that links students to available jobs on campus.