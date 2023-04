WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The communities surrounding the Gold-Burg School District are saying goodbye to a beloved former coach who spent nearly three decades on the field and in the classroom.

In a Facebook post, Gold-Burg ISD officials said Coach Joe Helms passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

He retired last may after spending 27-years as an educator, administrator, and coach.

Services are pending.