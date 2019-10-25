Local conference coming up to answer questions about hemp

The Texas A&M AgriLIFE Extension office is hosting a hemp conference Nov. 5 at Sikes Lake Center to help with unanswered questions regarding what people need to know about production and processing of seeds.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For folks interested in an agriculture producer or learning about hemp, there’s an educational conference here in Wichita Falls soon.

Special guests from across Texas and even a veteran hemp grower from Colorado will be speaking.

The conference will address fiber and oil hemp, as well as the hemp industry in general.

“A little about production from an ag producer stand-point, what all is gonna be involved in that, we’re gonna listen some about the rules and regulations,” Texas A&M AgriLIFE Extension Wichita Co. Agent David Graf said.

It’s a $50 registration fee at the door.

The extension office would like to see local farmers and producers attend.

To RSVP call the office at 940-716-8610.