Local conference coming up to answer questions about hemp

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hemp

The Texas A&M AgriLIFE Extension office is hosting a hemp conference Nov. 5 at Sikes Lake Center to help with unanswered questions regarding what people need to know about production and processing of seeds.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For folks interested in an agriculture producer or learning about hemp, there’s an educational conference here in Wichita Falls soon.

The Texas A&M AgriLIFE Extension office is hosting a hemp conference Nov. 5 at Sikes Lake Center to help with unanswered questions regarding what people need to know about the production and processing of seeds.

Special guests from across Texas and even a veteran hemp grower from Colorado will be speaking.

The conference will address fiber and oil hemp, as well as the hemp industry in general.

“A little about production from an ag producer stand-point, what all is gonna be involved in that, we’re gonna listen some about the rules and regulations,” Texas A&M AgriLIFE Extension Wichita Co. Agent David Graf said.

It’s a $50 registration fee at the door.

The extension office would like to see local farmers and producers attend.

To RSVP call the office at 940-716-8610.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

MSU trunk-or-treat

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU trunk-or-treat"

Bowman VFD haunted hay ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman VFD haunted hay ride"

Thunderbirds have arrived

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbirds have arrived"

Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy"

Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest"

El Paso OIS

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso OIS"

Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19"

Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend"

Thomas Allison indecency with child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Allison indecency with child"

Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour"

Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate"