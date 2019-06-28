Local contractor back in jail for another alleged DWI probation violation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

A local contractor is back in jail yet again for another alleged violation of his DWI probation.

Chad Wilson, 39, was booked into jail Thursday afternoon after he appeared in court for defense motions for modification of probation terms.

The new motions to revoke probation were filed by the District Attorney just before the hearing began and the arrest warrant was served after the hearing.

The motion alleges Wilson failed to abstain from use of alcohol and failed to attend alcoholics anonymous classes, the past two months.

The motion alleges that on April 19, the alcohol monitor, or scram, device Wilson is required to wear showed alcohol, and about 30 minutes before that registered, there was a report of potential tampering with the device that checks a person’s sweat every 30 minutes.

Prosecutors had also filed to have Wilson’s probation revoked in 2017.

The year before, a judge declined to revoke Wilson’s probation against the request of the District Attorney.

Up to 2017, Wilson had four DWI convictions and five DWI arrests, and in October 2016 was granted new probation terms after violating those for his fourth DWI conviction.

The District Attorney’s office argued against Wilson remaining on probation because he posed a risk to the community and that in his last DWI arrest he was swerving all over the road with pieces of a tree in his bumper.

Now prosecutors are requesting the probation be revoked and Wilson be sent to prison for not less that two years or more than eight.

Here will be a hearing 9 a.m. Monday morning on the motion to set bail.