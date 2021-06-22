Local contractors, city officials optimistic lumber prices return to normal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lumber prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic.

But with a recent spike in lumber prices, officials are hopeful that normal prices are right around the corner.

When Mark Canedo of Canedo Woodworx started this business a few months before the pandemic, he didn’t expect for business to boom like it did.

“At that time, we found that it was totally different. We got busy. We found out there was a lot of people staying home, a lot of people remodeling their homes. A lot of people deciding ‘hey, time to change to a different look,'” Canedo said.

As his business grew during the pandemic, he found that prices for supplies were growing too.

“Lumber skyrocketed almost 406%. It skyrocketed quite a bit basically because of the fact that people had stayed home. Sawmills they’re limited,” Canedo said.

The City of Wichita Falls ran into the same issue as well.

“15 blocks of water main. This year a million dollars only replaces 12 or 13 blocks of water main. So we’ve had to trim the projects back because of the material costs increase,” Wichita Falls Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said.

Recent reports say lumber prices are going back to normal as soon as manufacturer workers return. And officials hope that is the case.

“States are opening back up, manufacturers are opening back up, they’re putting people back to work.

The federal government stopping the unemployment payments and things like that will push people back into the open jobs,” Schreiber said.

“The construction workers are getting back to work, everybody’s moving around now so they’re looking for somewhat of a break. The lumber is going down, it’s going down as of May. It could take months before we see it down here that it has actually dropped,” Canedo said.

As the pandemic slows its wave, another goal people hope to see soon: Material supplies and prices returning to normal.

