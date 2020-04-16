Local couple recently engaged during COVID-19 crisis

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As you may know, several folks across the nation are having to postpone their weddings for the time being due to COVID-19. But that didn’t stop 23-year old Luke Rallis from popping the big question.

Rallis told his girlfriend of five years, Samantha Griego, who teaches kindergarten at Fowler Elementary, that they were going to Lucy Park for a picnic. But when they arrived, Rallis gave Griego a necklace to put on and when she turned back around after putting it on she saw Rallis down on one knee.

“I was very nervous, not initially but when we first got to the picnic and then got everything set up, that’s when my heart started pumping and then I invited her sister out there to take our picture because we were in a pretty setting and dressed nicely and it was our fifth anniversary of dating,” Rallis said.

Now if you are wondering, Griego did say yes!

The newly engaged couple said they are going to use this time of isolation to plan their wedding and even possibly choose a date, and of course, we here at Texoma’s Homepage want to wish both of them a very happy ever after.