CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Cycling Community is remembering their friends Lisa and Charlie McBride. While they grieve they’re also hoping to change the narrative between motorists and cyclists.

“I met Lisa when we were six, seven years old,” family friend Mark Pinson said. “We raced BMX bikes when we were younger together.”

“For me personally, they were always a friendly face,” family friend Becky Raeke said. “I knew that they were like superstars in the world of running and biking. They were people that cared deeply about everybody else and were always thinking about everybody else, and they were just wonderful to be around.”

Lisa and Charlie McBride were the husband and wife that were struck by a pickup truck while riding their bikes on FM 2393. It is a loss felt by many, but especially by Pinson, who grew up alongside Lisa.

“My biggest thing about them would be their love for cycling,” Pinson said. “I mean, Lisa started out on a bicycle when she was five years old.”

The McBride’s love for cycling would take them as far as places like Canada. They’d also cross the paths of so many other passionate riders.

“They found success in helping other people succeed, and you can’t walk into a room with a runner or cyclists and not hear a story about how they helped them overcome some kind of obstacle and become better,” Reke said.

Now the biking community wants to overcome the obstacle that is keeping the roads safe for everyone.

“There’s people that I know personally that have some of the same viewpoints about cycling like they shouldn’t be on the road,” Raeke said. “That’s what they get for being on the road. It’s just a matter of trying to get the point across of you don’t know what it’s like until you’re there.”

Because bikes do belong on the road, and cyclists can always do a little extra to stay seen and safe.

“As much as they disagree with the rules, this is the way it is,” Pinson said. “We have to support, and we have to teach, and we do a lot of teaching, but we have to do more obviously.”

“Have lights on your bike, front and back, daylight nighttime, they have to be on there at all times,” Raeke said.

The motorists have to pay attention, so no one has to ride in fear of not making it home.

“Keeping it fresh on their mind, then we will have made some progress,” Family Friend David Coleman said.

“At the end of the day, it’s our friends, but someone just lost their mom and dad and she was an only child,” Pinson said.

They will also be placing Ghost Bikes in the McBride’s honor in the coming days.