WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This Black History Month a local dance instructor is elevating her students through dance and teaching them all about historical black dancers every step of the way.

Meet Kiera Simmons, or as her dance students call her Miss K, and even as the owner and director of Little Hearts Dance Studio when she isn’t teaching her girls a new routine, she’s teaching them history, black history.

“It’s incredibly important for the simple fact that my team is very diverse. I have a lot of brown skin girls, African-American children on my team,” Simmons said.

That’s why she says this February she knew she and her girls had to pay tribute to the black dancers that came before them and laid the foundation.

“Men such as Alvin Alley, Janet Collins, they really paved the way and they didn’t have the opportunities that I had. They didn’t have the opportunities that my dancers have and I need it to be exposed I need it to be taught encouraged, learned,” Simmons said.

She says being the one to teach this history is something she doesn’t take lightly, which is why her dancers will be hosting an upcoming tribute ceremony to honor black dancers. A performance that Simmons said will be a reflection on how far black dancers have come

“I am my ancestors’ wildest dreams and they are their ancestors’ wildest dreams so it’s really powerful, it’s nothing like it,” Simmons said.

Simmons says it’s important that the stories about black culture go beyond racism and slavery and tell the true stories of our greatest triumphs so people of all ages will get inspired, just as she has been.

“I want parents dancers, future dancers all alike, I want them to look at this and say this is important. This is as powerful as she’s saying it is. I can be a dancer, I can be a studio owner I can do A, B, and C regardless of the color of my skin and I can be good at it. I can be passionate about it. I can take it and run with it,” Simmons said.

Run with it just as her dancers have.

“My girls, they have worked tirelessly, and I’m very proud their parents are very proud and they should be very proud, you all should be proud of yourselves. I don’t say it enough, I love you all,” Simmons said.

A love that is surely mutual.

The performance will be on Saturday, February 26 at 5 p.m. at the Youth Opportunities Center, located at 401 Madison Street.

For more black stories click here.