WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Major Francis Grice Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invited the public to their newly erected Vietnam Veterans Monument at Lake Wichita Park for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

A day that was signed into law by President Trump as part of the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 to commemorate March 29, 1973, as the day the last U.S. Combat Troops departed Vietnam.

Many of the veteran attendees at the event felt that being able to go to the statue today was honorable for the service and sacrifice of those who were lost and are still listed as missing in action.

“It means a lot,” Air Force Veteran Mike Lechuga said. “It profoundly affects us because now we can stand up proudly, wear our hats, and know that no one’s gonna spit on us or call us names. So on behalf of all of the veterans, I thank this city for having this statue here that we can come and visit at any time.”

Many other veterans shared Lechuga’s sentiment and say they were honored to be able to share the experience amongst multiple generations of service members.