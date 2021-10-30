Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter host dinner and viewing of monument

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday night was another big step for the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in getting their Vietnam veteran monument displayed.

They hosted a dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall then a horse-drawn Carriage took guests to the current storage location of the monument, where many saw it for the very first time.

Not only that, but the D.A.R. also had stations where you could learn more about them and their certified revolutionary tales.

More Iraq veterans seeing the monument for the first time meant a lot.

“I wasn’t expecting that. So when I saw a 12-foot statue for Vietnam memorial, very pleased, very pleased. I sat there for a good three minutes just in awe and enjoy the statue and what it represents,” Iraq veteran Joseph Delfrate said.

The D.A.R. will have more updates on the project in the coming weeks.