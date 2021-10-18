Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter plans on having monument up by the new year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After years of waiting in storage, the local chapter for the Daughters of American Revolution is now looking into how they can get the Vietnam veteran memorial monument out in the public as soon as possible.

It’s evident in the numbers, there are fewer Vietnam veterans every day, and the death of Colin Powell put a spotlight, even more, on ongoing issues for the Major Francis Grice Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“His death is a reminder that our Vietnam veterans are dying at a rapid rate,” chapter regent Sonja Gandy said.

So after years, they feel like they just can’t wait any longer.

“We started this project six years ago and in three years we had raised enough money and the sculpture was finished Unfortunately, its been in storage for almost three years,” Gandy said.

Now they do have to get approval from the city for where they plan to place the monument, but with her late father having served in Vietnam, Gandy said their chapter is ready to do what’s necessary to get it displayed to the public, permanently.

“That does my father no good, he’s gone, but we have hundreds of veterans in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma, we want it up, we want it seen before any more Vietnam veterans die,” Gandy said.

And so the next step, a fundraiser to raise some funds to beautify the area at Lake Wichita Park they hope to place it.

At the end of October, you can enjoy live music, carriage rides, a reveal celebration of the monument, and a future raffle.

“This is not just a party, it’s an education in history. So many of our patriots were not also soldiers,” Major Francis Grice Chapter member Connie Johnson said.

“We have a tabletop replica of our sculpture and a lucky individual will receive it,” Major Francis Grice Chapter member Sue Ramser said.

The chance to make the final push before finally displaying this monument for veterans all across the area.

That Vietnam War Memorial Sculpture Reveal Celebration is on October 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall on Turtle Creek Road, for tickets click here!

And if you’re interested in the tabletop replica, you can reach out to: cbsears51@myyahoo.com or (940) 692-4900.